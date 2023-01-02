Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VVV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Valvoline by 9.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

