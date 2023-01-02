USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $250,248.26 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004978 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.87 million and $250,248.26 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,720.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00598178 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00250236 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039714 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056351 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.