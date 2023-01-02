Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3,528.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

