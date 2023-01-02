Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $260,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

