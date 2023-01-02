Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. 112,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.