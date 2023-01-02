Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) vs. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Head to Head Contrast

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 3.50 -$6.31 million ($3.40) -2.02

Analyst Recommendations

Tritax Big Box REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -189.96% 11.19% 1.05%

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

