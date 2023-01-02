TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.