TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,217. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

