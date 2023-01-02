Toncoin (TON) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00013821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.83 billion and $41.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20688694 USD and is up 6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $40,046,206.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

