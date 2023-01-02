Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,693. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

