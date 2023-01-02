THORChain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $416.86 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00007703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $416.86 million and $9.84 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

