The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Update

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341. Singing Machine has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $26,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,793,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,301,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,194 shares of company stock valued at $128,315. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Singing Machine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

