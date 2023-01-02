The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337,049 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $37,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.71. 65,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

