The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the bank on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.65.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

