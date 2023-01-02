Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after buying an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $238.86 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

