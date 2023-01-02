Texas Permanent School Fund Has $26.16 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.