Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average is $342.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $473.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

