Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,980,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 31,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 656,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 7,413,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,327. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.