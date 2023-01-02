TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.32 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and $5.36 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00066875 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058912 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024861 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007886 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000192 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,180,197 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,173,218 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
