Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.11 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

About Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

