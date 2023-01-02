T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $247.11 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $247.11 million and approximately $53,220.00 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24566148 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,553.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

