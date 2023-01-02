Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Cormark

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.30.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.68. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.44 and a 52 week high of C$13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 374.33.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

