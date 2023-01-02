Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and $842,938.48 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,200.94 or 0.07210798 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031332 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065209 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00057784 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007648 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,653,031 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
