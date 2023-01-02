Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.39

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $57.07 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.07 or 0.07273374 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032149 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066772 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058815 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023887 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007856 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,678,213 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
