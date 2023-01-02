STP (STPT) Price Down 8.8% This Week

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. STP has a market cap of $45.27 million and $2.10 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037194 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00226760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02573288 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $7,125,168.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

