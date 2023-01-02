StockNews.com Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.