StockNews.com Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.