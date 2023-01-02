StockNews.com Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Buy”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CIVB stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

