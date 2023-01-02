StockNews.com Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Buy”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Civista Bancshares Price Performance
CIVB stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
