StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

