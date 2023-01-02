StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $1.29 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Articles

