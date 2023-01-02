StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

