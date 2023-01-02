StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
