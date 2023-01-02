StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

