Stellar Price Down 1% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $58.64 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,513 coins and its circulating supply is 26,130,552,417 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

