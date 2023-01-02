Steem Price Reaches $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $62.13 million and $3.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,654.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00424413 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021060 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00894214 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00094200 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00577970 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00247103 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,471,576 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.