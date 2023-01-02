Stargate Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $49.18 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.18 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

