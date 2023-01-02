SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

