Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $366 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

