Sourceless (STR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $162.79 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $162.79 million and approximately $33.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00226705 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799726 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $152.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.