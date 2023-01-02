Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOU. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 146,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,878. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.