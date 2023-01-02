Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.59. 223,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $256.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

