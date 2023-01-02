Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VGK traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 308,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,307. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

