Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $87.47 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,648,174,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,648,204,194 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

