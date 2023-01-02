Smooth Love Potion Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.62 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $85.62 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,648,375,072 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,648,371,955 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

