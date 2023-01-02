Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.64 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

