Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 989,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 99,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

