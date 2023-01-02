Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,395. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

