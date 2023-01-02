Sky Investment Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.6% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,948. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.