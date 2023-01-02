SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $748,551.82 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $748,551.82 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038134 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00228788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04547655 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $784,941.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

