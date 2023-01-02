SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.07. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.