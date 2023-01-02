SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.07. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.