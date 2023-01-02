Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Declines By 22.6%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,300 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,391 shares of company stock valued at $52,928. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 104,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 263,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

