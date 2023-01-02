Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Decreases By 18.2%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

