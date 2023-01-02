Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Rises By 20.2%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 86,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 43,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,759. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $462.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $439.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.